Gwen Stefani didn't Want Nick Jonas to Replace Her in The Voice

Last month it was announced that Nick would be joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for the next season.

IANS

Updated:November 10, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
Gwen Stefani didn't Want Nick Jonas to Replace Her in The Voice
(Photo: Gwen Stefani/ Reuters)

Singer Gwen Stefani says she did not want to be replaced by pop star Nick Jonas on The Voice. Stefani won't be returning to The Voice when the show returns next year. In iHeartRadio LIVE With Gwen Stefani at the iHeartRadio Theater, Stefani opened up about Nick replacing her, etonline.com.

Asked if she had a say about Nick joining The Voice, Stefani said: "No I did not. If I had a say, Nick Jonas would not be on The Voice, it would be Gwen Stefani."

She had a special message for Nick as well. "Get ready to be inspired. I never imagined I would be this inspired (working on The Voice)," Stefani said, adding: "It'll inspire you to do more."

Last month it was announced that Nick would be joining Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson for the next season. Stefani's absence is part of the show's usual process of rotating coaches each season, in order to allow the stars to continue maintaining their music careers.

Stefani also touched on whether she would ever collaborate with boyfriend Shelton again. "I wish. Blake doesn't like to sit around and write a song, but I would do more with him," she said.

Stefani added that she feels lucky to have collaborated with her boyfriend and when they co-wrote You make it feel like Christmas.

