MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gwyneth Paltrow Enjoys Virtual Cocktail Hour With Friends

Image: Instagram

Image: Instagram

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo from her digital hang out, which showed her catching up with five friends from her home.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 1:53 PM IST
Share this:

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is practising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak. She recently took the digital route to enjoy a cocktail hour with her childhood friends.

Paltrow posted a photo from her digital hang out onto her Instagram account, which showed her catching up with five friends from her home, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Cocktail hour with the middle school gang," she captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

Cocktail hour with the middle school gang

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

As the world adjusts their daily life in accordance with the virus, the Hollywood star has been doing the same.

Last week, she went to the farmers' market with her husband Brad Falchuk, armed with a face mask and pair of gloves.

The actress shared a photo of herself carrying her fresh vegetables, as she described her efforts to remain safe at the ordinarily busy market.

Other celebrities seen on a grocery errand were Ashley Benson, Cara Delevigne, Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman who are also quarantined together.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story