Gwyneth Paltrow Gets 'Moral Support' From Kids While Working From Home

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow, also the founder of the lifestyle brand Goop, is enjoying working from home with a little "moral support" from her children -- Apple, 15, and Moses, 14.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie with her kids during quarantine at home, reports etonline.com.

"WFH with some moral support," she captioned the image, which features herself smiling while her children look less impressed.

Gwyneth also posted a series of pictures of son Moses, on his 14th birthday, including one with ex-husband and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. "This kid is the best and he is 14 today. Unbelievable. He is the kindest little man and he has the most unique way of looking at the world and expressing himself. Mosey, I could not be more proud of you in every way. You conquer all you set out to do, you never quit, you are immensely talented and a great friend. I hope you never stop hugging me goodbye when you go into the next room. I love you," she wrote.





Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, recently opened up about what life has been like for their family in quarantine.

"We're really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we're also in the house with the kids and it's pretty close quarters," Paltrow said in a YouTube video.

"And you know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in -- especially Apple, who is a really social creature."

Like most people across the globe, Paltrow is quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic, and trying to run her business from home.

Follow @News18Movies for more