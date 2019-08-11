Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gwyneth Paltrow had No Idea Samuel L Jackson was in MCU Until Avengers Endgame

After Sebastian Stan claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember him as her Marvel co-star, it seems the actress didn't notice Samuel L Jackson in the MCU films either.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Gwyneth Paltrow had No Idea Samuel L Jackson was in MCU Until Avengers Endgame
After Sebastian Stan claimed that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't remember him as her Marvel co-star, it seems the actress didn't notice Samuel L Jackson in the MCU films either.
Samuel L Jackson might have starred in several films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Gwyneth Paltrow apparently had no idea he was one of the long-standing members of the superhero franchise. Despite Jackson having been part of Marvel films which also featured Paltrow, the actress was clueless until she shot a scene with him in Avengers: Endgame.

During a live Q&A session with Empire recently, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige referred to the scene that saw almost every single character unite for the funeral of Iron Man. That was when the epic Marvel Studios 10th anniversary photo that came out last year was taken. The sheer logistics of getting all the stars in one place is a mind-boggling feat – but the reason they were all available is that they were all around to shoot Tony Stark's funeral scene (which was codenamed "the wedding" on set).

Feige explained that the scene was shot in October 2017 – ahead of the release of Infinity War – with many actors unaware that several other A-listers had signed up to appear in future films.

"Tom Holland (was) coming up to me, saying, 'Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?'. Gwyneth Paltrow (was) asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors (were) jumping in saying, 'What are you talking about? He's Nick Fury! You've been in movies with him.' But it was really something special," Feige said during the live session.

Paltrow has appeared in seven Marvel films, including the Iron Man trilogy and three Avengers films. She and Jackson share credits on Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. Earlier, Sebastian Stan, the actor known for playing Bucky Barnes in the Captain America and Avengers films, had said that Paltrow doesn't remember him, despite meeting several times prior and starring in two Marvel movies together.

