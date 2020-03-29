Gwyneth Paltrow, Joaquin Phoenix Stocking up on Groceries Amid Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Amid the worldwide outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, stars and celebrities have taken to self-isolation in their respective homes. However, many of them have been spotted out and about stocking up on essential groceries. A report names Gwyneth Paltrow, Joaquin Phoenix and Charlize Theron among celebrities who were spotted utility shopping recently.

Gwyneth and husband Brad Falchuk went to the local farmers market in Los Angeles. The Iron Man actress took to Instagram to share the experience and said that they followed necessary precautions.

"@bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity. Yesterday I heard tales of crowded hiking trails and parks. Although we are all on a learning curve and aren’t always perfect as we figure out this temporary new normal, we must take the orders seriously and not abuse the freedoms we still have; grocery store and essential errand runs, bike rides or walks (being disciplined about correct protocol). It’s not the time for denial. We must take this seriously and shelter in place. It’s time for nesting, reading, cleaning out closets, doing something you’ve always wanted to do (write a book, learn an instrument or a language or learn to code online, draw or paint) going through photos, cooking, and reconnecting on a deeper level with the people you love. I find hope in the generosity, love, protection and care I see and feel through out our country everyday and my heart goes out to everyone directly affected or simply in fear. We will get through and I bet you our humanity will shine like never before (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix was also spotted in the farmer's market wearing a LA Animal Save hoodie. Charlize Theron was also seen in Bristol Farms with groceries.

Other celebrities seen on a grocery errand were Ashley Benson, Cara Delevigne, Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman who are also quarantined together.

