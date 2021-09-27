Gwyneth Paltrow Opens up on Kissing Iron Man Co-star Robert Downey Jr: 'Like Kissing My Brother'

Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow was part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as superhero Iron Man’s love interest Pepper. The actress shared a deep bond with her co-actor Robert Downey Jr who played the role of the Marvel superhero and was last seen with him in Avengers Endgame which came out in 2019. The two actors played Tony Stark and Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who turned 49 on Monday, had shared her experience of shooting intimate scenes with Robert in a podcast episode last year. In one of the episodes on Goop Podcast which came out last year in October, Paltrow and actress Kate Hudson talked about their best and worst on-screen kisses. Describing her experience, Paltrow said that with Robert when she kissed him and she was like, “You've got to be kidding me”. Paltrow further said “This is literally like kissing my brother.”

In an interview to People magazine earlier this year, Paltrow opened up on her relationship with Robert and said that it was obviously forged through all the Iron Man and Avengers movies. She further told the publication, “I feel like I was able to find an incredible, lifelong, inspirational partner and friend.”

Paltrow is also close friends with Robert’s wife Susan. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Robert said that he is very happily married and described Paltrow as his "free pass."

The 56-year-old actor told Stern, “My free pass is — because she and Susan are such good friends — is Paltrow” he jokingly added, “I gotta get her back in these movies so I can make out with her onscreen again.” When asked if his wife, who is also a producer, was jealous, the actor said, "She could care less," and clarified that his "free pass" is only applicable if he and the businesswoman were shooting for amovie.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here