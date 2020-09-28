MOVIES

Gwyneth Paltrow Poses Nude on Her 48th Birthday, Pic Goes Viral

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow can be seen posing naked in a picture while she smiles and stands with her arms crossed over her breasts. Take a look.

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow has turned 48 and on the special occasion did not shy away from sharing a bold picture post on social media, in which she poses naked against a tree. The image of the Avengers: Endgame actress is going viral.

Gwyneth is seen posing against a tree as she flaunts her infectious smile. The outdoor snapshot shows the smiling Oscar winner from the side, standing with her arms crossed over her breasts. Many fans were amazed to see her bare it all for the camera at this age. Some were even impressed by her bold attitude that she put on display on social media.

Sharing her nude picture, Gwyneth wrote, "In nothing but my birthday suit today... thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to @goop‘s insanely amazing brand new body butter for making me think I can still get my kit off (sic)."

Her 16-year-old daughter, Apple Martin, wrote in the comments, "THE QUEEEEEN."

Another celebrity who reacted to this picture of Gwyneth's was Friends actress Courteney Cox. She wrote in teh comments section, "Happy Birthday! What a beautiful girl you are and inspiring in so many ways (sic)." While

Vanessa Hudgens posted an emoji to Gwyneth's picture.

