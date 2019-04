Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Iron Man 2 Throwback Pic, Tiger Shroff Comments, Disha Patani Likes

Now that Avengers: Endgame has released in cinemas, all that is left for the cast members to do is to take a trip down memory lane and dig out some endearing moments from the past, which are related to the making of the Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios' behemoth. Gwyneth Paltrow, who portrays Pepper Potts, Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr) assistant and love interest in the film series, chanced upon on an adorable moment from Iron Man 2 (2010) sets and shared it with the world to witness.Posting a selfie that features cast-members Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Don Cheadle beside her, Gwyneth wrote, "What a weekend! From Ironman 2 with this crew all the way to behind the scenes of #avengersendgame ...amazing to be a part of such an impactful franchise. Congratulations to the giant team that made this film possible, starting with @jonfavreau it all started with you." (sic)The cast members are interestingly twinning in all-black ensembles. See post here:Members from the film fraternity and others were quick on the uptake, as they flooded the post with loving comments for the actors and their latest film Avengers: Endgame. American footballer Tom Brady wrote, "Congrats!!!" and actress Selma Blair quipped, "The cool kids."Another comment was from the Indian action star, Tiger Shroff, who wrote, "Congratulations! Best movie everrr! You were amazinggggg." (sic)Image: Gwyneth Paltrow/InstagramTiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani too liked Gwyneth's post.Avengers: Endgame is now running in cinemas in India and worldwide. The film has grossed more that USD 1.2+ and counting since its release. It may surpass the lifetime collection of James Cameron's Avatar.Also read: Avengers Endgame: Fan Reveals Why He Tried to Sell Two Movie Tickets for Rs 10.50 Lakh on eBay Follow @News18Movies for more