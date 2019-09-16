Take the pledge to vote

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Throwback Video of Power Lunch with Iron Man And Marvel Women

The lunch seemingly took place around the time when the ladies shot for the epic sequence which featured all the women protecting the gauntlet from Thanos and his army.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Throwback Video of Power Lunch with Iron Man And Marvel Women
Image of Gwyneth Paltrow, courtesy of Instagram
The after effects of Avengers: Endgame, the biggest release of Marvel Cinematic Universe is still lingering in our minds and actor Gwyneth Paltrow is reigniting the feels with a throwback video. In the video, Tony Stark or Robert Downey Jr. seems to have organised a special lunche, specifically to celebrate the women of Marvel.

The lunch seemingly took place around the time when the ladies shot for the epic sequence which featured all the women protecting the gauntlet from Thanos and his army. In the video, Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr. is seen toasting the women and the group proceeds to cheers!

Gwyneth captioned the post as, "One year ago today. #womenofmarvel plus one special guy."

Robert Downey Jr. commented on the post with a simple, "Cheers..."

Robert will be seen in his Iron Man role once again. According to Hollywood entertainment news agency Deadline, the actor is all set to return as Tony Stark, one more time, alongside Scarlett Johansson, in Natasha Romanoff's standalone movie, Black Widow, which is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

The last film of the Avengers franchise, Endgame, was a highly anticipated film. To see all the six original Avengers together for one last time, fighting the biggest villain of them all, Thanos, gave us major goosebumps and left us with a bittersweet feeling.

