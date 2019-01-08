Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Us Why Brad Pitt Likes to Twin With His Girlfriends

I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018

A few months ago, Twitter lost its mind when photographer Sarah McGonagall pointed out a news story that said Brad Pitt always transforms to look like the woman he is dating at that point of time. The story had a series of photos showing Pitt twinning with his girlfriends over the years - Juliette Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.The photos immediately went viral with Twitterati scratching their heads over the reasons behind Pitt's tendency to match looks with his girlfriends.Months on, one of the ex-flames of the Inglourious Basterds star has decided to weigh in on the issue. Paltrow has taken to social media to let fans know what she thinks is the cause behind this bizarre trend.Paltrow, who dated Pitt for a few years in the mid-'90s, is “friendly” with her ex these days, though she told Howard Stern a few years back that they rarely see each other.She also talked about what went wrong in the relationship. The pair, who were even engaged at one point, dated from 1994 to 1997.“I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met,” she explained. (Pitt was 31). “It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old, you know? ... I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”