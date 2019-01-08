English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Gwyneth Paltrow Tells Us Why Brad Pitt Likes to Twin With His Girlfriends
Remember the photos of Brad Pitt twinning with his girlfriends that went viral a few months ago? Ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow has reacted to them.
Remember the photos of Brad Pitt twinning with his girlfriends that went viral a few months ago? Ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow has reacted to them.
Loading...
A few months ago, Twitter lost its mind when photographer Sarah McGonagall pointed out a news story that said Brad Pitt always transforms to look like the woman he is dating at that point of time. The story had a series of photos showing Pitt twinning with his girlfriends over the years - Juliette Lewis, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.
The photos immediately went viral with Twitterati scratching their heads over the reasons behind Pitt's tendency to match looks with his girlfriends.
Months on, one of the ex-flames of the Inglourious Basterds star has decided to weigh in on the issue. Paltrow has taken to social media to let fans know what she thinks is the cause behind this bizarre trend.
Paltrow, who dated Pitt for a few years in the mid-'90s, is “friendly” with her ex these days, though she told Howard Stern a few years back that they rarely see each other.
She also talked about what went wrong in the relationship. The pair, who were even engaged at one point, dated from 1994 to 1997.
“I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met,” she explained. (Pitt was 31). “It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old, you know? ... I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”
The photos immediately went viral with Twitterati scratching their heads over the reasons behind Pitt's tendency to match looks with his girlfriends.
I saw this news article about Brad Pitt and now I can't stop thinking about it. pic.twitter.com/OytJQD5rli— Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgbeauty) July 26, 2018
Months on, one of the ex-flames of the Inglourious Basterds star has decided to weigh in on the issue. Paltrow has taken to social media to let fans know what she thinks is the cause behind this bizarre trend.
Paltrow, who dated Pitt for a few years in the mid-'90s, is “friendly” with her ex these days, though she told Howard Stern a few years back that they rarely see each other.
She also talked about what went wrong in the relationship. The pair, who were even engaged at one point, dated from 1994 to 1997.
“I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met,” she explained. (Pitt was 31). “It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my ass. You can’t make that decision when you’re 22 years old, you know? ... I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix Ranks X Men, Calls Wolverine Overrated and Fans Lose Their Cool
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
- To Let Movie Review: A Pressing Social Issue Imaginatively Tacked with Singular Focus
- Beyonce, Kim Kardashian Better Watch Out as National Geographic Crosses 100 Million Followers on Instagram
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results