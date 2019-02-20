LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Gwyneth Platrow Will Not Reprise Her Role As Pepper Potts Post Avengers: Endgame

In a recent interview, Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she will not be returning as Pepper Potts once Avengers: Endgame releases this summer.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Gwyneth Paltrow is not keen on committing to any more sequels and plans to retire from the Marvel superhero franchise post Avengers: Endgame. Speaking to Variety, Paltrow, who plays the role of Pepper Potts, Iron Man’s love interest, secretary and at times his moral compass, has revealed that she will not be reprising the famous role once the film releases this summer.

She said, “I mean, I’m a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point. I feel very lucky that I did it, because I actually got talked into it. I was friend with Jon Favreau (Iron Man director). It was such a wonderful experience making the first Iron Man and then to watch how important it has become to fans.”

However, Paltrow, is open to the idea of doing a cameo, if a need arises. “Of course, if they said, ‘Can you come back for a day?,’ I will always be there if they need me”, she added.

Expressing her happiness over the films' achievements and merits, she said, “I feel honoured to be a part of something that people are so passionate about.”

Amidst talks that Academy awards may soon introduce a popular film category, which will open the gates for action films like Avengers to be in the billing for the coveted award ceremony, Paltrow might want to reconsider her decision. Especially when, in the same interview, she claimed, “I think that the movies and the business around them have changed so much in the last 20 years. I don’t think any of the movies I’m known for would get made today.”

