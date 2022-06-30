Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh Pose Happily With Shah Rukh Khan, Fans Call It 'Most Beautiful Pic'

Popular television host and comedian Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently had a fan moment with Shah Rukh Khan. Haarsh shared a photo on his official Instagram handle where he and his comedian-wife Bharti Singh can be seen posing with King Khan. Shah Rukh can be seen wearing a white shirt with a red dotted scarf to style himself. Bharti and Haarsh can be seen standing beside him and flaunting their brightest smiles.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “SRK❤️”

Take a look:

Fans went gaga over the photo and took to the comment section to leave a lot of lovely comments. Most of them left several emojis in the comment section. One fan wrote, “All the 3 favs in one frame” while another added, “The most beautiful pic on internet today.”

Shah Rukh Khan recently made a dashing entry and gave a mind-blowing performance at Umang 2022. Umang is an annual charity show organised by the Mumbai Police. Like every year, this year’s edition also witnessed the biggest celebrities from Bollywood who performed to entertain the police force and showed their appreciation and gratitude towards their relentless service.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan performed live stage after a very long time. A video of the actor performing his iconic song “I Am The Best” from the film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani has emerged on social media from the event.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has several interesting projects lined up. He will be making his comeback on the big screen with Pathaan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film will release on Republic Day next year. Then he will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

Meanwhile, Bharti and Haarsh became proud parents to their baby boy this year. The couple tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their son Laksh in April this year.

