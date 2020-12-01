Haarsh Limbachiyaa Replies to Trolls after Receiving Abusive Comments on Pics with Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are on bail in a drugs case filed against them by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Amidst this controversy, when Harsh shared a post on Instagram with pictures of himself and Bharti, trolls started posting hate comments on their pictures.

Sharing three pictures with Bharti, he wrote, “When we are together, nothing else matters.” The response to this post was trolling by those who pointed towards the arrest of the couple in the drugs case. Haarsh and Bharti were found possessing 86.5 grams of marijuana. Reportedly, the two confessed that they had consumed the drug.

As per a report in The Times of India, comments like “Nalle drugs leta hai,” and “ganjhedio tumhe to unfollow hi kr rahe hum,” were made on the pictures.

However, Haarsh also responded to the comments in a similar tone and manner. According to the report, Harsh commented, “Aur kuch nalle comments,” and “Aur hum tumhe block,” in response to the aforementioned comments.

Currently, he has turned off the comments on this post, which has been liked over one lakh 23 thousand times.

The couple were granted bail on November 23. Comedian Raju Srivastava was shocked and sad to learn about the fact that Bharti had confessed to consuming drugs, while actor Iqbal Khan condemned the hype around the case.

This has added their name to the list of people from the entertainment industry who have been questioned by the NCB related to drug consumption or purchase of drugs.

Previously, Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Rakul Preet Singh have been questioned by NCB in a drug case.

The allegations around drug consumption in the entertainment industry first started after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend, was called in for questioning in the case as well and later she was arrested. The actor was granted bail after 28 days.