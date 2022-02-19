Haarsh Takes Care Of Me Like A Nurse During Pregnancy, Says Bharti Singh

Popular comedian and television actress Bharti Singh is going to become a mother for the first time. Bharti, who started her career as a standup comic artist, has gained huge popularity through shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The TV actress is currently enjoying her pregnancy.

Bharti is married to television producer and screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Despite being seven months pregnant, Bharti Singh is currently anchoring in the programme Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan on Colors TV. Talking about her pregnancy, the actress recently revealed the cravings she experiences these days.

In a recent interview with The Times of India, she also said that her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, takes care of her like a nurse. Bharti Singh said that her husband serves her hot water and also gives her a massage when she suffers from back pain. According to her, the experience she is going through presently can’t be expressed in words.

Bharti Singh also revealed that while she didn’t prefer cheese or milk earlier, she gets a craving for them now at midnight. According to her, Haarsh Limbachiyaa leverages food apps whenever she feels like eating late at night.

The actress is doing yoga these days to stay in shape and to avoid any complications during delivery. Earlier, in an interview, Bharti said that she is scared of operations.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa has written popular shows such as Comedy Nights Live and Comedy Circus Ka Tansen. He also penned down dialogues for the movie, PM Narendra Modi and produced films such as Hum Tum Aur Quarantine and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

