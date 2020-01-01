Hacker Posts Offensive Content Against Rapper Eminem via Mariah Carey's Twitter Account
Mariah Carey was the latest victim of the cybercrime where her Twitter account was hacked by a group called The Chuckling Squad that has previously hacked accounts of celebrities like Chloe Grace Moretz.
Image: new18
Hollywood actor-singer Mariah Carey's Twitter account was hacked on New Year's eve, and more than 50 tweets were posted containing vulgarities, the "N-word" and offensive tweets against singer Eminem.
Fox News reported on Tuesday that Twitter locked the compromised account and all such tweets were erased from Carey's account. "As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation, a Twitter spokesperson told USA Today.
The hackers claimed to be The Chuckling Squad that broke into the account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well as other celebrities, including actress Chloe Grace Moretz.
The micro-blogging platform said that it secured Dorsey's account which became a victim of 'SIM swapping' or 'SIM jacking' where a mobile number is transferred to a new SIM card. It is still not known if Carey's mobile number was compromised too.
The song All I Want for Christmas Is You helped the superstar become the first artist to rule the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades. The 49-year-old singer's first big hit was Vision of Love in 1990, which was followed by 13 others before the year 2000.
Three hits came in the 2000s before All I Want for Christmas would finally hit No. 1 in 2019, stretching into 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Has Had an Eventful 2019 and This Video is Proof
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downsides of Working With Katrina Kaif
- 'No Points for Guessing': Rajasthan Royals 'Mankads' Ashwin in a Cheeky Tweet
- Airtel Happy Holidays Offer: Get a Chance to Win an iPhone 11 Pro Max