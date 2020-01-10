Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Had a Chance to Do it, Says David Ayer on Directing Suicide Squad Sequel

The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Had a Chance to Do it, Says David Ayer on Directing Suicide Squad Sequel
The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis.

Filmmaker David Ayer says he could have directed a sequel to his critically-panned film Suicide Squad but decided against doing it. The 2016 movie featured a star-studded cast of Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jared Leto, Joel Kinnaman, Cara Delevingne, and Viola Davis.

It was about a group of DC supervillains who are recruited by a secret government agency to execute dangerous black ops missions and save the world from a powerful threat. Though the film was a big commercial success for the studio, Warner Bros, it received unfavorable reviews from the critics. In an interview with SlashFilm, Ayer revealed that he had an opportunity to make its sequel.

"I had a chance to do it, but I went another way," Ayer said. The director, however, added that he is not done with comic book movies as yet. "I love the world creation of it and I love the power of the IP and the fans. It's dangerous. It's like juggling chainsaws, but I am drawn to it and it's definitely an arena I'll play in again," Ayer said.

The studio is currently working on a standalone sequel, titled The Suicide Squad. Being directed by Guardians of the Galaxy series helmer James Gunn, the new movie will feature Idris Elba, John Cena, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, and Taika Waititi. Robbie, Davis, and Kinnaman are reprising their respective characters in the new film.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram