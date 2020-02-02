Had an Infection, Getting It Treated, Says Rishi Kapoor on Reports of Hospitalisation

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Sunday said he is suffering from an infection and is undergoing treatment for it. There were reports that the 67-year-old actor, who is in the capital to attend a family function, has been admitted to a hospital.

"I have had an infection which am getting treated. Nothing dramatic. Pollution got me I guess," Kapoor told PTI. Multiple media reports claimed that the actor's son, Ranbir Kapoor, who was in Mumbai, rushed to Delhi to be with his father along with girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Kapoor returned to India in September 2019 after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

A report quoted a close family member who has said, "Chintuji was to attend a family function in Delhi when he suddenly had to be hospitalized. He was accompanied by his wife Neetu Kapoor. The news of his deteriorated health came soon after Rishi Kapoor and his family were seen absent from Armaan Jain's Mehendi Ceremony. Armaan is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain, sister to Rishi, Randhir and Rajiv Kapoor.

A Pinkvilla report said that Ranbir and Alia were also supposed to perform at the ceremony but had to opt-out due to the family emergency. Alia even wrapped up her work from the shoot of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi to accompany Ranbir to Delhi.

The actor recently announced his next project, a remake of Hollywood film "The Intern", in which he will feature alongside Deepika Padukone.

