Had Fear of Being 'Out of Sight, Out of Mind' in Industry: Karishma Tanna

TV star Karishma Tanna says she has made peace with the uncertain nature of the entertainment industry.

The actor, who started out with Ekta Kapoor's iconic daily soap "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" in 2001, went on to feature in shows like "Ek Ladki Anjaani Si", "Bigg Boss" season eight and "Naagin", which got her further acclaim.

Karishma said initially in her career she was scared of being unrecognised, but over the years she has built a place for herself.

"I had the fear of 'out of sight, out of mind'. Now I feel that's not the case anymore. People know me well enough to think about me and suggest my name. But initially, you do feel if you are out of sight, you'll be out of mind too."

"That was my biggest fear because we are in an industry where we feel insecure almost all the time. I don't feel insecure about it anymore. If it's in my destiny and if I deserve that role, I will get it," Karishma told PTI.

The 36-year-old actor believes to survive in the industry one needs to have the right combination of luck and hard work .

"The industry is very uncertain for everyone, film or TV stars. You have to understand that. It's about being at the right place at the right time, luck and your hard work. You have to remain positive and just wait and watch," Karishma said.

The actor has now emerged as the winner of Colors reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" season 10. Filmed in Bulgaria, the series was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Karishma said she wasn't keen on taking part on the show because she found the format of adventure and stunt "scary."

"I feel I made the right decision by taking up the show. I was very sceptical, not confident enough of doing the show because the genre was scaring me. But my mother pushed me. So I took part and I'm so glad it paid off!"

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Ranbir Kapoo-starrer "Sanju" in 2018, said the experience of participating on the show has made her less impulsive.

"I've become more positive, calmer. What I realised on the show was if you're calm during the stunts, you come out as a winner. Generally before a stunt you're so scared of the task itself and of other contestants doing it better than you."

"I've learnt calmness from the show. I'm otherwise very hyper, impulsive and the experience has changed me. It has also made me more confident about myself," she added.

Actors Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande were named first and second runners-up respectively on the finale, which aired Sunday night.