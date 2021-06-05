‘Had Hundred Moments Of Anxiety During Pandemic’: Sunny Leone's Husband Daniel Weber

Actress Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber have been making headlines for their welfare work in wake of the second wave of Covid-19. Recently, Daniel started an initiative to share positivity and create awareness around mental health. In a recent interview, he revealed that he had countless bouts of anxiety during the pandemic.

Talking to Times of India, Daniel said it was the second wave when there was devastation everywhere, and it was getting so bad that he wanted to help people. He told the website that he raised resources for the affected people while also trying to inspire them to hold onto hope.

When asked about whether he experienced mental distress during the pandemic, he said “I have had a hundred moments of anxiety during the pandemic! My closest people became positive, sick, people I know were dying, and there was anxiety about being confined at home, not seeing my family in New York for 17 months.”

In the interview, he also shared how he felt that the pandemic is not just about how well off one is but about survival. When he was asked how he took care of his kids during this time, Daniel said he has created a positive environment for them where they don’t feel locked up. He also shared that he did different activities with his kids in the garage and different rooms of the house, and tried to keep them entertained by ordering several things online.

Daniel and Sunny have three kids— Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber, and Asher Singh Weber. The couple got married in 2011, and have been giving ‘couple goals’ to others. Sunny has many times shared that Daniel has been supportive and considerate.

The actress is all set for her new release, Shero, a psychological thriller. The first look motion poster of the film has also been released.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here