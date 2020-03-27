Had I Accepted Offers That Came My Way, People Would Have Called Me a Flop Actor: Dino Morea

After his last movie Pyaar Impossible (2010), actor Dino Morea has made a comeback with the web series Mentalhood. When asked about his absence from the silver screen, the actor blamed the "terrible projects" that came his way.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Mentalhood stars Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul, and Shruti Seth among other actors, and revolves around different natures of mothers and showcases how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations and they try their best to raise their children.

In an interview, he said talked about switching to Web shows for now and said, "I have now started doing shows. The offers which came to me were absolutely rubbish. People were offering me terrible projects. Even if I did those films, people would have judged me for doing such a project and would have said ‘he is a flop actor’. It’s better to sit at home and do something else and wait for the right opportunity. And I have finally got the right opportunity in the form of web series."

The actor revealed about his four upcoming web shows, which include Mentalhood, Tandev and Moghals.

The actor said that he can see potential in the web shows being offered and added that he kept himself ready through out his non-work period. "When I was at home, I was keeping myself ready. I had a teacher with whom I used to work three times a day. I believed that if someone approaches me with a good offer and says ‘let’s begin tomorrow’, I should be ready. If a big director comes to me ‘I want you in this role, the story is very good’, I will be ready to shoot. Even if an offer comes after 10 years, I have to be ready," Dino added.

