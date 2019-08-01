Had It Not Been for Shah Rukh Khan, Gulshan Grover Would Have Never Made It to Hollywood

Bollywood’s very own bag guy Gulshan Grover, who has starred in several Hollywood films, including Beeper, Blind Ambition, Desperate Endeavours and Prisoners of the Sun, says he owes his Hollywood career to Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gulshan revealed that he was shooting with Shah Rukh for Aziz Mirza’s 1997 film Yes Boss when he got selected to play the main villain in The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997). But since he was already filming Yes Boss, Gulshan was in double minds about what to do next, when Shah Rukh provided him the support he needed.

“I was so scared thinking the director would sue me for doing this (leaving Yess Boss midway) or cut my salary for making the loss. But Shah Rukh said, ‘Tu ja, agar tereko kisika phone aaya bhi, you come and catch me. I will handle the situation here. You go my friend, sigh this film and make us proud,” Gulshan said.

“I owe my Hollywood career to Shah Rukh Khan. He gave wings to my dreams. If he would not have pushed me that night to take the first flight for Hollywood, this would not have happened,” the 63-year-old added.

Known for featuring in popular films like Sadma, Rocky, Ram Lakhan, Mohra and Hera Pheri, Gulshan will next be seen in Sadak 2 and Mogul.

