Had Jennifer Winget not Refused to Shoot for Beyhadh 2 on Web, It'd have Done Well: Paras Madaan

Television actor Paras Madaan, who was last seen in Beyhadh 2 along with Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang, has now opened up about the show going off-air unexpectedly. The show was aired in December 2019 with a different storyline and received immense love from the viewers. However, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the makers had to shut the show, much to the shock of everyone.

As the abrupt end of the show left many of Maya’s fans upset, Paras in a recent interview with TOI opened up about the same and revealed that the show went off-air in the time of crisis because it didn’t receive the expected response from the audience.

However, he also revealed that the show was getting high viewership on the web, but the lead actress Jennifer objected to it going on the web. "Had we been on the web, Beyhadh would have done really well. However, since Jennifer (Winget) refused to shoot for the serial for the web, the show couldn't survive on TV. But I am thankful that the makers paid us on time despite the crisis situation," Paras said.

Apart from Jennifer and Shivin, the show also featured Ashish Chaudhary, Nikunj Malik, and Rajat Verma in lead roles. Jennifer was back as Maya in the show but with a different storyline. While Ashish was seen in a negative role, Jennifer was paired opposite Shivin. Beyhadh season 1 featured Jennifer and Kushal Tandon in lead roles. It was one of the most loved shows on Indian television and Jennifer as Maya was one of the most loved villains.