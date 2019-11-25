Had More Scenes in Badla Than Amitabh Bachchan Yet it's Called His Film, Says Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu feels Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been unduly given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla.

"Even when I do films like 'Badla', I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr. Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist. But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film."

Read: Taapsee Pannu's Perfect Response to Man Calling Her Out for not Speaking in Hindi at IFFI 2019

She added, "Yes, when I raise my voice and say I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognized and started taking my name because it's such a male-dominated industry, they don't even realize that I might have done more work actually. It was called Sir's film, it won't be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there," Taapsee said on Neha Dhupia's show, according to a report in pinkvilla.com

Also watch:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.