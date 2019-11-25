Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Had More Scenes in Badla Than Amitabh Bachchan Yet it's Called His Film, Says Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu blamed the Bollywood industry's male dominance for not recognizing her role in Badla.

IANS

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Had More Scenes in Badla Than Amitabh Bachchan Yet it's Called His Film, Says Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu blamed the Bollywood industry's male dominance for not recognizing her role in Badla.

Actress Taapsee Pannu feels Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has been unduly given more credit than her for their recent hit, Badla.

"Even when I do films like 'Badla', I had more working days or scenes so to say than Mr. Bachchan. He was the hero of the film, I was the antagonist. But the antagonist has more presence in the film than the protagonist. But eventually the film releases, they call it an Amitabh Bachchan film."

Read: Taapsee Pannu's Perfect Response to Man Calling Her Out for not Speaking in Hindi at IFFI 2019

She added, "Yes, when I raise my voice and say I've done almost equal if not more, that's when people recognized and started taking my name because it's such a male-dominated industry, they don't even realize that I might have done more work actually. It was called Sir's film, it won't be called a female film regardless of the fact that I have more scenes, it will be called an Amitabh Bachchan film and the credit will go there," Taapsee said on Neha Dhupia's show, according to a report in pinkvilla.com

Also watch:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram