English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Had No Godfather, Getting Smita Patil Award Validates My Choices, Says Anushka Sharma
For her contribution in Indian cinema, Anushka Sharma was recently felicitated with the Smita Patil award.
Union Transport Minister felicitates actor Anushka Sharma as Hiranandani Group MD looks on during the 34th anniversary of Priyadarshni Academy Global Award in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Receiving the Smita Patil award for best actor in Mumbai on Wednesday, Anushka Sharma said the honour is a validation of her career choices.
Addressing the media at the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018, Anushka said: "It's a special day for me because I completed 10 years in the industry on this day. So receiving this award validates the choices that I made in my career.
"I don't come from a film background. I didn't have anyone to guide me in my journey. My parents also don't belong to this industry so they also don't know how the industry works," she said.
The 30-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of her film Sui Dhaaga, made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008.
She thanked all the writers and directors for playing a key role in her success journey. "I also want to thank all the writers who wrote amazing roles for me and the directors who envisioned me in those roles. I don't think any actor's career is complete without the contribution of these two people.
"I want to thank every supporter of mine all over the world who supported me and accepted me for who I am."
While accepting the award, Anushka said, "It is a great of honour to have watched the work of great Smita Patilji. She has been a true inspiration, not just for me but many actresses and many women for her bold, difficult and fearless choices that she made with her work.
"She managed to be disruptive and not adhere to norms of the industry where rules are usually set by others. So, I really appreciate and admire her."
Sui Dhaaga, which is slated for release on September 28, is inspired by the Make in India campaign that was launched by the government in 2014 aimed at promoting the country's indigenous industries including textile.
Anushka stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the Sharat Katariya directorial, which is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.
Addressing the media at the 34th edition of the Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards 2018, Anushka said: "It's a special day for me because I completed 10 years in the industry on this day. So receiving this award validates the choices that I made in my career.
"I don't come from a film background. I didn't have anyone to guide me in my journey. My parents also don't belong to this industry so they also don't know how the industry works," she said.
The 30-year-old actor, who is gearing up for the release of her film Sui Dhaaga, made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008.
She thanked all the writers and directors for playing a key role in her success journey. "I also want to thank all the writers who wrote amazing roles for me and the directors who envisioned me in those roles. I don't think any actor's career is complete without the contribution of these two people.
"I want to thank every supporter of mine all over the world who supported me and accepted me for who I am."
While accepting the award, Anushka said, "It is a great of honour to have watched the work of great Smita Patilji. She has been a true inspiration, not just for me but many actresses and many women for her bold, difficult and fearless choices that she made with her work.
"She managed to be disruptive and not adhere to norms of the industry where rules are usually set by others. So, I really appreciate and admire her."
Sui Dhaaga, which is slated for release on September 28, is inspired by the Make in India campaign that was launched by the government in 2014 aimed at promoting the country's indigenous industries including textile.
Anushka stars opposite Varun Dhawan in the Sharat Katariya directorial, which is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan Controversy: I'm Sure This Edit Will Assure No Sikh Will Ever Smoke, Says Taapsee
- 'Would You Worship a Donkey or Elephant?' Republican Party Draws Flak for Ganesh Chaturthi Ad
- Bleeding Flyers Screamed and Cried But Jet Airways Crew 'Made No Apology or Announcement'
- Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched in India for Rs 21.07 Lakh, Gets Sunroof
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...