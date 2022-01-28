'Had Stopped Smiling for... ': Kapil Sharma Discusses Mental Health on Netflix Special

Star comedian Kapil Sharma opened up about suffering from depression on his Netflix special I’m Not Done Yet. The host of The Kapil Sharma Show, with his amazing humour, won the hearts of television viewers. And now he is ready to do something really interesting, Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet is all set to drop on Netflix where he is going to open up about his life struggles and his journey.

It will be available for streaming on 28 January and many promos have surfaced on social media, making the audience eager for it. A recent promo of his Netflix single caught the attention of the audience. In this promo, Kapil is seen talking about his mental health.

Kapil Sharma has been dealing with controversies of a different kind since he first started in the entertainment industry. But now, through this Netflix special, he is going to speak freely about these controversies and much more in a comic way.

The promo was posted on Kapil Sharma’s official Instagram account and it has received 100,000 likes so far. The caption reads, “Standup special ‘Kapil Sharma: I Am Not Done Yet’”!

In the promo, he can be making fun of his drinking habits, and how some media channels write some senseless headlines. He says, “Next day I was reading the news and the headline read, a drop in Kapil Sharma show’s rating leads to a brawl with Salman Khan.” Kapil Sharma feels that on television, there are some restrictions and it’s difficult

to experiment. However, through OTT he will get some room for his experiments to entertain his audience.

Mental Health:

However, while speaking about his mental health in the promo Kapil says, “May the smile on your face never fade. I had stopped smiling for a while, I am not joking. I really was depressed.” According to him, he realised how big the world really is, as after winning a show and achieving so much in life, he thinks there’s a lot more to achieve.

