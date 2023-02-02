Bollywood films are best known for their blend of different genres into a single film, particularly from romantic to action, comedies and breaking into unrealistic songs and dance hits. Despite all the vibrancy, energy and enthusiasm in Bollywood films, there exists a dark side too. Bollywood actresses have not just been through the eye candy phase but there’s so much behind the scenes they had to undergo, even to live up to that title.

There are many hidden stories behind the glamour world, where some voices are suppressed or some do not want to talk about the problems they face in their careers. While the casting couch remains one aspect, many Bollywood actresses have opened up about how they were asked to get surgeries done for bold looks. Recently, actress Sameera Reddy also discussed the problems of her initial days when she joined the Bollywood industry.

Sameera Reddy made her first Bollywood debut in the year 2002 with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, the actress exposed the darker side of Bollywood and put forward the truth that most actresses have to go through while pursuing a career in films and acting.

Sameera told that how she was pressurized to change her looks. She said it was too disturbing for her. Many a time, she had to eat only idli in meals, so that she could get the perfect look. The actress said, “10 years ago there was a crazy phase of plastic surgery in Bollywood. The emphasis was given to bone structure, nose and breast job to enhance the looks. I was also asked to undergo surgery as there were objections regarding my figure. Because of this many times, I had to wear breast pads. However, I would think, should I do this? Is this the norm? And then I decided not to do this anymore as I was not comfortable about it.”

Sameera further said, “There were many people who choose corrective surgeries and this is their choice. But I say live and let live, who are we to judge.” Well, Sameera Reddy has turned all her insecurities into her strength and has come a long way in her career and we’re truly proud of her.

