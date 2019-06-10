'Hadestown,' Bryan Cranston Win Top Honours at 2019 Tony Awards, 'Ferryman' Declared Best Play

Hadestown, a folk opera about a young couple’s dark trek to the underworld, topped Broadway’s Tony awards on Sunday winning eight honors, including the top prize best musical.

Based on the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, Anais Mitchell’s musical also won Tonys for best director, score, supporting actor Andre De Shields, orchestration, and sound, scenic and lighting design.

Director Rachel Chavkin noted she was the only woman currently directing a Broadway musical and called for the theater world to step up. “It is a failure of imagination,” she told the audience.

The Ferryman, British playwright Jez Butterworth’s wrenching examination of a family during the sectarian violence in Northern Ireland in the 1980s, won best play and best director for Sam Mendes.

Bryan Cranston won his second Tony as the unhinged television anchor man in Network, a stage adaptation of the 1976 movie.

Cranston dedicated his Tony award to real journalists. In a veiled reference to repeated attacks on the press by U.S. President Donald Trump, Cranston said the media “is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people.”

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Musical

“Hadestown”

Best Play

“The Ferryman”

Best Revival of a Musical

“Oklahoma!”

Best Revival of a Play

“The Boys in the Band”

Best Actor in a Musical

Santino Fontana, “Tootsie”

Best Actress in a Musical

Stephanie J. Block, “The Cher Show”

Best Actor in a Play

Bryan Cranston, “Network”

Best Actress in a Play

Elaine May, “The Waverly Gallery”

Best Book of a Musical

“Tootsie”

Best Original Score

“Hadestown”

