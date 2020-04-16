MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Haila, Arjun Kapoor Wears 'Jeans Pant' After One Month; Check Out His Hilarious Post

Haila, Arjun Kapoor Wears 'Jeans Pant' After One Month; Check Out His Hilarious Post

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun posted a picture where he strikes a dressed-up pose.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 9:01 AM IST
Share this:

It seems actor Arjun Kapoor is bored of wearing pyjamas during the ongoing lockdown. So, on Wednesday, he switched to wearing basic blue jeans at home, teamed with a blue T-shirt.

Taking to Instagram Story, Arjun posted a picture where he strikes a dressed-up pose.

"Haila, jeans pant after a month," he captioned the image, gasping with surprise.

Capture

Apart from this, Arjun recently went on virtual date to raise money for daily wage earners of the film industry.

"There is a section of people in our country who have lost livelihood during this crisis and are in dire need to sustain themselves and their families. I am talking about the scores of daily wage earners– your favourite chaat wale bhaiya, construction workers, coolies, dhobis, rickshaw drivers and so many others. The lockdown means that they can''t go out and earn a living...Let''s come together to help those in serious need," he had said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,477

    +280*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,380

    +447*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,488

    +145*  

  • Total DEATHS

    414

    +22*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,438,360

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,083,326

    +954

  • Cured/Discharged

    510,006

     

  • Total DEATHS

    134,616

    +56
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres