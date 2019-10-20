Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Right to Celebrate Halloween While Practicing Christianity

Last week, Baldwin was criticized after she took to Instagram to ask her followers what she should dress up as for Halloween.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Right to Celebrate Halloween While Practicing Christianity
(Image: AP)

Model Hailey Baldwin has defended her right to celebrate Halloween while practicing her Christian faith, saying devils and demons are scared of her. The model, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, claimed that she has "re-defined" Halloween as "her own holiday".

In an Instagram rant that has since been deleted, the 22-year-old model said she celebrates the spooky holiday because, not in spite of, her religious beliefs, reports mirror.co.uk.

Asked by a fan, "Halloween yes or no", the star went on a rant. "I'm a Christian. Do you have any idea what that means historically?" she wrote as she started her post.

"It means I redefine everything in culture. Pagan Feast of Winter Solstice? Oh that's now Jesus birthday. Pagan Feast of Spring Planting? Oh that's now Easter Weekend. Pagan Celtic Festival involving dressing up and warding off evil spirits? Oh now it's All Saints Day and we celebrate the victorious church that has been overcome by the blood of the lambs!! Candy please," she continued.

The model added, "I'm not afraid of the world. I'm not afraid of any devil or demon or incantation. They are terrified of me. Halloween is now my holiday and I am claiming all candy for the glory of God and the celebration of the Saints.

"What now? I'll dress up however I like! My favorite characters, pop culture stuff, whatever. It's my party and you're invited. I'm alive today and a Saint tomorrow. Give me candy."

Last week, Baldwin was criticized after she took to Instagram to ask her followers what she should dress up as for Halloween. One follower responded to Baldwin's request by asking, "Aren't you Christian?", to which she said, "Yes. I still dress up for Halloween."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram