1-min read

Hailey Baldwin on Being Justin Bieber’s Wife: It's Scary to be this Young and be Married

Justin Bieber is currently undergoing treatment for depression.

News18.com

Updated:February 18, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
Hailey Baldwin on Being Justin Bieber’s Wife: It's Scary to be this Young and be Married
Image: Instagram/Justin Bieber
When Hailey Baldwin married Justin Bieber on September 13 last year, she was only 21. Now, months after getting hitched to the international pop sensation, the young supermodel says she finds the idea of forever scary.

"It's definitely scary to be this young and be married. It's a scary thing, but it's also the person that I've literally been in love with for so many years," Baldwin recently opened up to Kendall Jenner on her Beats1 radio show.

Talking about her life with Bieber, she said, "I feel like he's my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now. I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don't think about that until you get married. And then, you're like, OK, this is really like, this is forever. Meaning like, there is no end."

Saying that she’d never had any “serious relationships” before Bieber, she added, "So for me, trying to co-habitate with someone and learn how to like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It's so different. I went from being a baby, not having a lot of experience, to being married."

The couple, who wed at a New York courthouse last year, was supposed to get married in a religious ceremony but all the plans have been stalled for now as Bieber is undergoing treatment for depression.

View this post on Instagram

My wife is awesome

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



View this post on Instagram

My little bean

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



View this post on Instagram

Hunny buns punkin

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on



View this post on Instagram

hey baby... @voguemagazine

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on



View this post on Instagram

absolute best friend.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) on



Loading...
