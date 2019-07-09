Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Hailey Baldwin Posts Loving Tribute to Justin Bieber on Their Engagement Anniversary

On Monday, Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram to post a romantic message for his 26-year-old husband to mark her one year anniversary since the Canadian pop star proposed to her.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Hailey Baldwin Posts Loving Tribute to Justin Bieber on Their Engagement Anniversary
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who got married in September last year, have been through some rough times in their relationship. But on Monday, Baldwin took to Instagram to post a romantic message for his 26-year-old husband to mark her one year anniversary since the Canadian pop star proposed to her.

In the picture, both can be seen relaxing, as Hailey rests her head lovingly on Justin's shoulder. Further the picture was complimented with an emotional message.

Hailey wrote," 1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

Here’s to learning and growing together.."

Reports say that their wedding ceremony, which was previously put on hold in order to focus on mental health issues, is back on. The two got married on September 13, 2018, and reports are out that they're planning the official ceremony for friends and family on the one year anniversary of the day. "They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,' an insider told Us Weekly.

Back in February, People magazine had reported that Justin was receiving counseling for his recent battles with depression and anxiety. Since then, the What Do You Mean hitmaker has kept his fans in the loop, sharing mental health updates on his Instagram. In May, Bieber opened up about his battle with mental illness, saying it got really bad on tour which is why he had to press pause on his concerts.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram