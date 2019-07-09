Hailey Baldwin Posts Loving Tribute to Justin Bieber on Their Engagement Anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who got married in September last year, have been through some rough times in their relationship. But on Monday, Baldwin took to Instagram to post a romantic message for his 26-year-old husband to mark her one year anniversary since the Canadian pop star proposed to her.

In the picture, both can be seen relaxing, as Hailey rests her head lovingly on Justin's shoulder. Further the picture was complimented with an emotional message.

Hailey wrote," 1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more.. life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever.

Here’s to learning and growing together.."

Reports say that their wedding ceremony, which was previously put on hold in order to focus on mental health issues, is back on. The two got married on September 13, 2018, and reports are out that they're planning the official ceremony for friends and family on the one year anniversary of the day. "They have talked about possibly having their wedding closer to their one-year marriage anniversary date in September,' an insider told Us Weekly.

Back in February, People magazine had reported that Justin was receiving counseling for his recent battles with depression and anxiety. Since then, the What Do You Mean hitmaker has kept his fans in the loop, sharing mental health updates on his Instagram. In May, Bieber opened up about his battle with mental illness, saying it got really bad on tour which is why he had to press pause on his concerts.

