Hailey Baldwin Shares Adorable PDA Pics on Husband Justin Bieber’s Birthday

Justin Bieber turned 26 on March 1 and his wife Hailey Bieber celebrated the occasion with an adorable Instagram post.

Hailey on Sunday shared a series of throwback pictures in which the couple can be seen kissing. She posted three pictures taken during their wedding and two other images that were shot before the two got hitched.

“Happy birthday best friend. Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day... I love you (sic),” read the caption.

Justin and Hailey don’t shy away for displaying their affection towards each other in public. So the Baby hitmaker’s birthday was another occasion for the couple to indulge in some PDA.



A fan account also shared several snaps of Justin’s birthday party. One pic showed Justin serenading Hailey with his new song Intentions.

On the occasion of his birthday, Justin too posted an image on social media of him kissing Hailey. “Your my birthday gift bubba (sic),” read the caption.

That’s not all. Hailey also took to her Insta story where the 23-year-old model posted a clip of what seemed to be their patio, which was beautifully decorated and lit with candles. There was also a big screen which was playing the hit comedy The Wedding Singer which starred Adam Sandler.

Justin and Hailey first got married in a private ceremony in New York on September 13, 2018. In September 2019, the power couple hosted an official wedding ceremony as they tied the knot surrounded by family and close friends in South Carolina.

