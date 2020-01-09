Hailey Baldwin Supports Justin Beiber, Condemns Trolls for Mocking His Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber revealed in an Instagram post that he had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and he had suffered “a rough couple of years”. Soon after his post, wishes started to pour in for Bieber, and his friends and fans wished him good health and speedy recovery.

However, there were some, who mocked the singer and his health condition. His supermodel wife Hailey Baldwin, came out in support of the Canadian singer and condemned trolls for mocking his Lyme disease.

Hailey took to twitter and lashed out at those on social media, who had been ‘belittling’ the news of her husband’s sickness.

She tweeted, “For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

In her following tweets, Hailey expressed her gratitude towards Yolanda, Bella and Gigi Hadid, celebrity models, to help her get through the hard-hitting news.

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Further, she thanked Avril Lavigne, who has decided to devote her time and energy into educating and helping others through The Avril Lavigne Foundation. The institute is laid to support individuals with Lyme disease and disabilities.

Thank you @HaileyBieber for your kind words. So sorry to hear about @justinbieber having to go through this awful disease. The fact that it’s hard to diagnose and is so debilitating was something I suffered through also https://t.co/nbCRTFWv53 — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 9, 2020

For the unversed, Lyme disease is a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks and symptoms may include tiredness, aches and loss of energy.

Justin, who made his music comeback this year with his first solo song in five years Yummy, married Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.