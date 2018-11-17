Hailey Baldwin Switches Name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram After Justin Bieber Called Her 'My Wife'
Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Bieber!
Image credits: Instagram
Baldwin's username is now @haileybieber on Instagram. Take a look:
She, however, remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Twitter and Facebook accounts.
Recently, there were several media reports about Justin and Hailey's relationship status after they were spotted at a New York City courthouse well-known for issuing marriage licences.
On Friday, Justin himself confirmed that they are, in fact, a married couple. The singer broke the happy news to fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his "wife".
Take a look:
Justin confirmed his engagement to the American model in a heartfelt post on his Instagram four months ago. He shared the post alongside a romantic picture of them.
View this post on Instagram
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
Baldwin was previously linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.
