Hailey Baldwin Switches Name to Hailey Bieber on Instagram After Justin Bieber Called Her 'My Wife'

A day after Canadian pop star Justin Bieber addressed Hailey Baldwin as his "wife" on one of his Instagram posts, the American model switched her name to Hailey Bieber on the photo-video sharing app, confirming they are indeed married now.Baldwin's username is now @haileybieber on Instagram. Take a look:She, however, remains Hailey Baldwin on her verified Twitter and Facebook accounts.Recently, there were several media reports about Justin and Hailey's relationship status after they were spotted at a New York City courthouse well-known for issuing marriage licences.On Friday, Justin himself confirmed that they are, in fact, a married couple. The singer broke the happy news to fans by sharing an adorable picture of the couple on Instagram, in which he addressed Hailey as his "wife".Take a look:Justin confirmed his engagement to the American model in a heartfelt post on his Instagram four months ago. He shared the post alongside a romantic picture of them.Baldwin was previously linked with singer Shawn Mendes after the pair attended the Met Gala in New York together in May.