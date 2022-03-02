Hailey Bieber Passionately Kisses Birthday Boy Justin Bieber in Mushy Pics, Says 'Here's to 28'

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber celebrated his 28th birthday on March 1, and to mark the occasion, Hailey Bieber shared a romantic social media tribute to the singer. Hailey also shared a bunch of mushy pics of them. In one of the photos, Hailey can be seen passionately kissing Justin on his lips.

“Happy birthday my baby… there are a lot of amazing and beautiful things about this life, but the most beautiful part is that I get to live it with you," she wrote on Instagram alongside a carousel of loved-up photos of the couple from various occasions.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s personal life has always grabbed fans’ attention. Last year, a picture shared by Justin sparked pregnancy rumours for Hailey. However, the American model crushed these speculations in just a single comment. The singer shared a monochrome snap on Instagram featuring himself with Hailey. The stylish post had the star couple in trendy beachwear. It was the caption that went viral in no time. It read, “Mom and dad.” The social media users were quick to assume that the couple was expecting their first child together. Hailey commented on the same post, “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog mom and dad before anyone gets it twisted.”

In November, Justin Bieber had said that he could cry thinking about how Hailey loved him through the hard times. During an appearance on the podcast “In Good Faith with Chelsea and Judah Smith," the couple talked about some of the rough patches in their relationship.

Hailey Bieber said there was a time when the couple, who got married in 2018 when she was 21 and he was 24 and dated when she was a teen, wasn’t even speaking. “It was actually very sad when we didn’t speak," Hailey Bieber said. “When we were younger, this is a guy who was telling me to my face ‘I really do think you could be the person that I marry and someone I could really see myself having a family with’ and then I did something that really hurt him, and I think that kind of maybe took that idea out of his mind at that point."

