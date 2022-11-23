Hailey Bieber Posts Glimpses Of 26th B'day Celebration With Justin Bieber In Tokyo; Kylie Jenner Reacts

Hailey Bieber celebrated her 26th birthday with a romantic date night with her hubby Justin Bieber. The supermodel amped up the glam quotient in a fur coat and a shiny corset top, with a pair of denim. On Wednesday morning, she shared delightful pictures from the blissful birthday celebration with hubby Justin by her side, and we just can’t get enough.

Taking to Instagram, the pop-star’s wife shared glimpses of her love-filled birthday bash. While some of the snaps see her being the stylish self that she is and posing for the lens, the photo that caught our attention is the one in which she is blowing the candle and making a wish. We see Justin Bieber lovingly gazing at his ladylove as she rings in her 26th birthday. We also see some random pics of Hailey with food and friends and how she made the most of her day.

Alongside the pics, Hailey Bieber wrote, “26 IN TOKYO so much love. 11.22.22."

Check out the post here:

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of celebs from the industry chimed into the comments section to shower birthday love on her. While Kylie Jenner commented, “," Demi Lovato added, “Happy bday ❤️."

Earlier, Justin Bieber shared a set of mushy pictures from their holiday in Japan to wish his wife on her birthday. In one the pictures, Justin can be seen kissing the birthday girl. In another picture, the couple can be seen happily posing together. Justin Bieber captioned the post: “Happy Birthday (in Japan) to my favourite human being XOXO. You make life magic. Obsessed with everything about you. Love you Bum Bum."

Hailey Baldwin is an American model. She is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, an actor, and Kennya Deodato, a graphic designer. She has walked for many top designers on the runway, including Milan fashion week, NewYork fashion week and Paris fashion week.

The couple secretly married in South Carolina in an intimate ceremony in September 2018. They recently marked four years of their happy married life.

Justin Bieber’s discography includes many hits such as Baby, Boyfriend, Sorry, Let Me Love You and I Don’t Care. In a career spanning over a decade, the Canadian singer has received several awards and accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording.

