Hailey Bieber Proudly Flaunts 'Nepo Baby' Tee Amid Viral Debate and Alia Bhatt Is All Love For It

Alia Bhatt reacted to a picture of Hailey Bieber sporting a T-shirt that read ‘nepo baby’. Justin Bieber’s wife and model stepped out wearing the controversial tee amid the debate about nepotism in Hollywood. For the unversed, New York magazine recently released a cover story about the “Year of the Nepo Baby” and it featured a slew of stars, including Dakota Johnson, Maya Hawke, and Joe Kravitz.

Hailey, who also comes from an influential Hollywood family, is considered to be a nepo baby. And it seems like she is not shying away from flaunting the tag. She stepped out in LA on Friday wearing a white tee and the words ‘nepo baby’ printed on them. The picture instantly went viral, with fashion influencer Diet Sabya also sharing the picture on their Instagram. The picture was liked by many, including Alia Bhatt.

As soon as Alia liked the post, netizens started flooding the comments section. One of them wrote, “Liked by Alia Bhatt hahaha." Another person went on to write, “This gonna start a war."

Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin. She married singer Justin Bieber in 2018. They are one of the most loved couples globally. She has even been featured in one of Justin Bieber’s music videos ‘10,000 hours’.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan. She made her Bollywood debut as an actor in Karan Johar’s 2012 film ‘Student Of The Year’ alongside David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan. The movie also marked Sidharth Malhotra’s Bollywood debut.

When Alia started out, she was massively trolled for being a star kid and privileged. However, over the years, the actress created a separate niche for herself with strong women-centric content-driven films including Raazi, Highway, and Gangubai Kathiawadi. She is now one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. She was last seen in Brahmastra sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor last year on April 14. The couple recently welcomed a baby girl and named her Raha. She is yet to share a full glimpse of the little one.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Shabana Azmi. The film will be having a theatrical release this year. She also has her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart Of Stone’ alongside Gal Gadot in her kitty. The movie will be released on Netflix.

