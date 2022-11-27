Hailey Bieber Rests Her Head on Justin Bieber's Shoulder as Couple Poses for Thanksgiving Pic

Pop Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Beiber are perhaps one of the most sensational couples in the world. Although their love story lasted briefly between December 2015 and January 2016, the duo got back together once again in June 2018 which was followed by the joyous announcement of their engagement in July 2018 and eventually marriage in November 2018. Earlier, the couple who were in Japan had celebrated Hailey’s 26th birthday together when Justin wrote a wholesome birthday note for her. And now Hailey has dropped a photo with a cute caption on the occasion of Thanksgiving.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hailey shared an adorable picture with her hubby Justin Bieber. The two can be seen standing together with a backdrop of clear blue skies, lush trees and buildings. While Hailey is sporting a camo jacket, grey t-shirt and black lowers, Justin looked supposedly calm in his beige printed sweatshirt, matching joggers to go along as well as white sneakers, a beanie cap, and a statement necklace. Hailey can be seen resting her head on Justin’s shoulders as she holds her close to herself. She wrote, “So thankful for you my(white heart emoji)"

Interestingly, Hailey Beiber recently spilled some intimate details about her relationship with Justin Beiber on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast. Talking about sex and whether she would ever have a threesome with the Canadian singer, Hailey had expressed, “It’s funny because I feel like those ideas can be really fun and sound really exciting, I think at the point that… it doesn’t work for the two of us. We’ve worked very hard to be in this space that we’re in now… there’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I just don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter."

For the unversed, Justin Beiber was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterized by paralysis of the facial nerve and a rash affecting the ear or mouth. It is also known as herpes zoster oticus, and is a complication of varicella-zoster infection. Owing to this, he had cancelled his Justin World Tour which was also supposed to happen in India.

