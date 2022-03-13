Hailey Bieber Terms Her Hospitalisation The ‘Scariest Moment’; Says ‘I’m Home Now, Doing Well’

Hailey Bieber recently hit the headlines when she was taken to the hospital after having a medical emergency that impacted her movement. The supermodel was experiencing “stroke-like symptoms." However, Hailey has now confirmed that she has fully recovered. The 25-year-old model took to Instagram and shared an update on her health.

The wife of Canadian singer Justin Bieber wrote, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

“They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours,” added Hailey in her post on Instagram Story.

Check her post below:

As per a report published by TMZ on Saturday, Hailey was taken to a Palm Springs hospital after having a medical emergency that impacted her movement. Prior to her health concern, the supermodel was pictured earlier this week attending her husband Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour event in California. However, Hailey Baldwin is allegedly back home after being hospitalised for a brain ailment that may be connected to COVID. TMZ’s sources have said doctors are investigating whether COVID-19 might have been to blame. Her husband Justin Bieber had COVID recently, forcing a concert date cancellation, but has since fully recovered.

As per the report, the Who’s in My Bathroom YouTube celebrity was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs for an unspecified period of time because the ailment was impacting the way she walked. The sources close to the entertainment outlet shared that this sort of COVID adverse effect is often seen by the elderly.

For the uninitiated, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber got hitched in September 2018 after an on-again, off-again relationship for many years. Ever since the duo got married, they have been shelling out couple goals as they continued to support each other, and often shared loved up posts for each other on social media.

Earlier, the Baby singer had shared an adorable picture with his wife Hailey from his Justice World Tour event in California. The duo was seen twinning and black, while they held hands and walked together. “Can’t keep this one down,” wrote Justin alongside the cute photo.

