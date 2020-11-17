Hailey Bieber's Cozy Picture with 'Best Friend' Justin Bieber is Setting Couple Goals

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber have been giving us the ultimate couple goals. The star couple, who got married in a private ceremony in 2018, has always maintained how they are each other's best friends. And Hailey's latest Instagram post just reaffirms that.

The 23-year-old model shared a cozy picture of her with husband Justin Bieber on Tuesday which she captioned as, "my best friend". The picture shows Justin wearing an orange beanie with an off-white sweater, while Hailey is seen in a black outfit. The picture has received nearly one million likes within five hours of sharing.

Followers of Hailey including celebrities have expressed their love for the couple. Fellow model Ashley Graham posted heart-eyed emojis on Hailey's post while author RM Drake commented, "Your best friend and your best love."

Celebrity Colourist Cassondra Kaeding commented, "The damn hottest couple ever." Make-up artist Mary Phillips commented, "you guys are goals." One fan commented, "This picture is so cute love you guys."

Last month, the couple dressed up for Halloween and the pictures received an overwhelming response from netizens.

Hailey dressed up as a sexy nurse from Netflix series Ratched, while Justin drew inspiration from Disney classic Toy Story character Woody.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber has collaborated with singer Shawn Mendes for an upcoming single. The two also teased the upcoming release of a new collaborative single, titled ‘Monster’ on Twitter.