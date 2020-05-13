Hailey Is 'Happy' That Justin Bieber's Tour Was Postponed Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Model Hailey Bieber is glad that her husband and singer Justin Bieber, who postponed his tour due to the coronavirus pandemic, have more time to deal with health issues before he performs again.

The 23-year-old model appeared alongside Justin in their new Facebook series, The Biebers On Watch, where they talked about their lives together.

Justin was set to go on his "Changes" tour starting May 14 before the coronavirus outbreak. Hailey expressed that the postponement isn't the worst thing in the world, reports etonline.com.

"You know what, I honestly feel like with that whole thing, everything happens for a reason, and I'm almost happy that I feel like you have even more time to just be strong and healthy and prepare," Hailey told her husband.

"And when the tour does come back around and when you go out, you're going to just be so strong and healthy and that makes me feel a little bit better."

Justin asked his wife, "Do you feel like I'm in good shape right now?" She replied: "I think you're in great shape."

The pair also talked about their life together in quarantine, with Justin saying: "I feel like we're getting to know each other every day."

"My hope is that we never stop getting to know each other," Hailey added. "That's kind of my goal in marriage is 'til we're 100, we're still learning something new about each other."

