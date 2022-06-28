Hair to Beard, Watch R Madhavan's Transformation Into ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan

Rocketry- The Nambi Effect, directed by R. Madhavan, is all set to hit the theatres on July 1. The film has Madhavan playing ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, while Gulshan Grover appears as APJ Abdul Kalam and Rajit Kapur as Vikram Sarabhai.

Among others, Phyllis Logan, Vincent Ryota, and Ron Donachie will also play important characters in the film.

The Nambi Effect, produced by Tri Colours Films, has uploaded a series of videos on their Youtube channel. One such video under the series ‘making of Rocketry’ has caught the eyes of the netizens. In the recently uploaded video, R Madhvan is sharing his experience. He said, “I had to spend at least 18 hours to get the look of Nambi Narayanan.” He said that he bleached his hair and beards and had to add extra kilos for the role. Furthermore, the actor-turned-director said that “in the movie original locations are taken to give the touch of reality and no facts have been tampered.”

As the name suggests, the movie Rocketry- The Nambi Effect is a biographical movie on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused in an espionage case. In fact, at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, the movie was given a standing ovation. Many actors, directors, and singers across the world praised the movie.

The film unit of the movie released a song titled ‘Rocketry’s Sri Venatesa Suprabatham’. The song has reached more than 100k views and viewers have stormed the comment section. Tricolour Films India has released the trailer of the movie. It depicts the sorrowful and yet encouraging saga of a suppressed truth hidden on the other side of the bar as Nambi Narayanan.

The movie is among the big-budget film and sources suggest it has cost around 100 crores. Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan also plays a cameo in the film.

