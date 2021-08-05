Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani Disses Lara Dutta's BellBottom Look, Says 'Such a Bad Wig'

Lara Dutta’s dramatic transformation as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in BellBottom left several people stunned on social media. The actress garnered largely positive feedbacks from her Bollywood colleagues and fans. However, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani seems unimpressed by Lara’s look. The former Bigg Boss contestant has pointed out flaws in Lara’s prosthetics in the film.

Responding to a tweet about Lara Dutta’s impressive makeup in the film, Sapna wrote, “Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But of course, you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet." She also shared a close-up picture, demarcating the ‘wig line’ on Lara’s face in a still from BellBottom. “See this white glaring wig line .. natural hairlines are not like this at all," she wrote.

Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But ofcourse you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet .— (@sapnabhavnani) August 4, 2021

BellBottom, also starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi, is based on a true story that follows an undercover RAW agent (played by Akshay) who is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

At the trailer launch of BellBottom, Lara Dutta opened up about what went into the preparation of her portrayal of Indira Gandhi. “All it took was a call, saying, ‘Lara, this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi’s role and that’s all it really took before I even heard the script," said Lara, who was joined by Akshay, Vaani and producer Jackky Bhagnani at the trailer launch event that took place at a theatre in New Delhi.

“But yes, of course, it’s a great responsibility when you are portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her. There was a lot of homework and research that went on behind it but it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I’m very thankful for it," Lara added.

BellBottom will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic. The film has been directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The film will be released theatrically in 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

