Halal Love Story Teaser: Indrajith Sukumaran Starrer is a Sweet, Romantic Tale

Halal Love Story – a comedy-drama film in the Malayalam language is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, a teaser of which was released on Tuesday. The film has been directed by Zakariya Mohammed, who is best known for his debut film Sudani from Nigeria, which bagged several awards and appreciation at various events. The film will release on October 15, 2020, on the OTT platform.

The 40-second teaser shows Sharafudheen, who plays the role of a teacher, showing a film to a class full of students. While he is distracted as someone calls him from outside the window, a shot of a woman’s partially bare-back plays on the screen. Sharafudheen immediately covers the projector with his palms, while the students are laughing. The teaser certainly looks impressive and the audience can expect a rib-tickling experience.

Check out the teaser here:

The film has been jointly scripted by Zakariya, Ashif Kakkodi and Muhsin Parari. It stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Sharafudheen, Soubin Shahir, Joju George and Grace Antony.

“We have seen immense excitement amongst the audience for the release of the film. Working with this phenomenal ensemble cast has been a wonderful experience,” Zakariya was quoted by The Indian Express.

The film’s producer Aashiq Abu is very optimistic about its success. “After the success of Virus, Halal Love Story is going to be the much-awaited reunion movie starring some of the most versatile actors of the Malayalam film industry Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, and Parvathy Thiruvothu. We are immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring lots of laughter for the audience even at such uncertain times and are delighted that fans across the world will now have an opportunity to enjoy our movie Halal Love Story which we have made with immense love,” said Aashiq.

The teaser has been viewed more than 13 thousand times on YouTube within hours of its release. On Monday, the makers also revealed the film’s poster on Twitter. Check out the 45-second clip here: https://twitter.com/PrimeVideoIN/status/1313048784822132741

“A perfectly imperfect journey!” read the post.