Halamithi Habibo From Vijay's Beast Smashes YouTube Records With 200 Million Views

The lyrical video of Halamithi Habibo from Beast is all over the internet. The song has garnered over 200M views on YouTube and has been a smash hit among fans. Sharing the news with Vijay fans, the film’s production house, Sun Pictures, shared a poster featuring the lead cast and wrote, “Smashing the internet with the viral hit #HalamithiHabibo Massive 200M+ views in style”

In the foot-tapping song, Thalapathy Vijay’s impressive hook step and Pooja Hegde’s belly dance have received a big thumbs up from fans. The catchy track has become the latest dance trend across the nation in no time. The Tamil song, penned by Sivakarthikeyan and crooned by Jonita Gandhi and Anirudh Ravichander has won hearts all over India. With many grooving to the beats of the track, the song has become a sensation among youngsters.

Meanwhile, on March 19, the makers unveiled the second single, titled Jolly O Gymkhana, from the film. The song, penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Vijay has been well received by the audience.

Advertisement

Beast is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in April 2022. The action drama has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Along with Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Meanwhile, it also has Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das among others.

Speaking of Nelson Dilipkumar, the director last year received a sensational success at the box-office with Doctor. Headlined by Shiva Karthikeyan, the film was well-received by the audience and critics. After the release of the Vijay-starrer film, the director will start working on his next project with superstar Rajinikanth. It is learned that an official statement has been issued in this regard.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.