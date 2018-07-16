GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Halka Halka: Twitterati Laud Aishwarya Rai-Rajkummar Rao's Chemistry, Rebuke Makers For Ruining Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Evergreen Qawwali

Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.

News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 11:49 AM IST
The 2018 remixed version of legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's evergreen qawwali Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai is out and we are facepalming already. The new track Halka Halka from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan may have a pop feel, look fresh and interesting to some, but it certainly doesn't do justice to the original track. It looks completely different from the popular qawwali and one feels that had any other musician been behind the song, it wouldn’t have still been close to Nusrat's rendition.

The remixed track, which has been trending ever since the makers dropped it, has received mixed response from the fans.









As expected, the video has been lauded by Aishwarya Rai's fans. Whether it is the different looks that she dports in the video, the ease with which she performs even the most difficult steps, or just the impeccable chemsitry she shares with co-star Rajkummar Rao, every bit gets appreciated on the microblogging site.















The song revolves around a visibly anxious kidnapper, played by Rajkummar, as he takes care of his captive, essayed by Aishwarya who eventually fall for each other.

Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.

Photogallery