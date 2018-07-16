Halka Halka: Twitterati Laud Aishwarya Rai-Rajkummar Rao's Chemistry, Rebuke Makers For Ruining Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's Evergreen Qawwali
Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.
The 2018 remixed version of legendary Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's evergreen qawwali Yeh Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai is out and we are facepalming already. The new track Halka Halka from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Rajkummar Rao's Fanney Khan may have a pop feel, look fresh and interesting to some, but it certainly doesn't do justice to the original track. It looks completely different from the popular qawwali and one feels that had any other musician been behind the song, it wouldn’t have still been close to Nusrat's rendition.
The remixed track, which has been trending ever since the makers dropped it, has received mixed response from the fans.
#HalkaHalka Out.— DJMaza.Fun - Music Site (@DJMazaLink) July 14, 2018
WTF BC.
No Credit IS Given To Original Music/Singer/Lyricist.
Even #ChanKittan Was Also Stole And Didn't Give Credit To #AliSethi.#ChorTSeries#ThiefTSeries.
Dear idiot indian Music makers! Can u please stop screwing Nusrat Fateh Ali khan’s classic melodies? Just heard #HalkaHalka released by @TSeries , they destroyed the great qawali. So sad to see @taran_adarsh @Bollyhungama— Imran Hassan (@imranhworld) July 14, 2018
Please leave our classical songs alone. #copyrights #HalkaHalka pic.twitter.com/OuvRi1IlIw— Romaisa Inam (@Romaisa_Inam) July 15, 2018
As expected, the video has been lauded by Aishwarya Rai's fans. Whether it is the different looks that she dports in the video, the ease with which she performs even the most difficult steps, or just the impeccable chemsitry she shares with co-star Rajkummar Rao, every bit gets appreciated on the microblogging site.
As always c is bold n beautiful but after a long tym c lukes enchanting soothing to eyes.— Arvind (@aurvind4u) July 14, 2018
Can’t stare her in this song. I am married!!!!
#HalkaHalka pic.twitter.com/X9OBpEW7T0
I love how Aishwarya has always managed to create this amazing chemistry with her male co-actors ranging from Mohanlal to Rajnikanth to SRK to Hrithik to Dutt to Devgan to Ranbir and now @RajkummarRao#HalkaHalka— Aman (@cadence99) July 14, 2018
I LOVE YOU BABY!!!! #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #HalkaHalka pic.twitter.com/p2AVVrSSgT— ฉันเป็นติ่ง Aishwarya Rai (@Surangkhanang) July 14, 2018
Listen. I can't watch the rest of the video. Like... Just how do u expect one to not stare n admire this for eternity .... #HalkaHalka pic.twitter.com/sIy7f0k3xM— MK (@mk_cancerian) July 14, 2018
The song revolves around a visibly anxious kidnapper, played by Rajkummar, as he takes care of his captive, essayed by Aishwarya who eventually fall for each other.
Directed by Atul Manjrekar', Fanney Khan is inspired from Dutch film Everybody's Famous. The movie is all set to hit the screens on August 3.
Also Watch
-
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 07 July , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Dhadak: Sonam Kapoor Watches Janhvi's Debut Film and Here's What She Has to Say
- Injured Wriddhiman Saha in Doubt for England Tests, Dinesh Karthik Likely Replacement
- Most Expensive Single Parking Space Sold for Record Rs 5.3 Crore in Hong Kong
- FIFA World Cup 2018 Moments: From Maradona's Antics to Neymar's Theatrics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Luka Modric Wins Golden Ball, Mbappe Young Player Award