Halle Bailey Roped in to Play Ariel in Live Adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid

Singer Halle Bailey has been roped in to play Ariel in the remake of "The Little Mermaid". Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce Halle's casting in the project.

"Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid'," read a tweet on the official Twitter page of the film studio.

Just Announced: Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

The reboot of the 1989 classic will be directed by Rob Marshall. After bagging the lead role in the film, Halle expressed her happiness on social media.

"Dream come true," the "Warrior" hitmaker wrote. Zendaya, who was earlier rumoured to play Ariel, congratulated Halle on the role.

"Yes!! Here for this," Zendaya tweeted sharing a link of a news article about the casting.

Halle Bailey also took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, "In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey" (sic)

In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey

Disney's animated version moved around a rebellious 16-year-old mermaid named Ariel who is fascinated with life on land. On one of her forbidden visits to the surface, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with the human prince, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for just three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, her father, King Triton, has to sacrifice a number of things for his daughter.

The Little Mermaid is scheduled to begin production in April 2020.

