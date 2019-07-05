Halle Bailey Roped in to Play Ariel in Live Adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid
Singer Halle Bailey has been roped in to play Ariel in the remake of "The Little Mermaid". Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce Halle's casting in the project.
Singer Halle Bailey has been roped in to play Ariel in the remake of "The Little Mermaid". Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce Halle's casting in the project.
Singer Halle Bailey has been roped in to play Ariel in the remake of "The Little Mermaid". Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce Halle's casting in the project.
"Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid'," read a tweet on the official Twitter page of the film studio.
Just Announced: Halle Bailey has been cast in the upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. pic.twitter.com/GAUydbkfMV— Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 3, 2019
The reboot of the 1989 classic will be directed by Rob Marshall. After bagging the lead role in the film, Halle expressed her happiness on social media.
"Dream come true," the "Warrior" hitmaker wrote. Zendaya, who was earlier rumoured to play Ariel, congratulated Halle on the role.
"Yes!! Here for this," Zendaya tweeted sharing a link of a news article about the casting.
Yeeeeessss!! Here for thiiiissss!! @chloexhalle ♥️♥️🙌🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/8hpuSKb4rD— Zendaya (@Zendaya) July 3, 2019
Halle Bailey also took to Twitter to share the news. She wrote, "In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey" (sic)
In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey pic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe— Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019
Disney's animated version moved around a rebellious 16-year-old mermaid named Ariel who is fascinated with life on land. On one of her forbidden visits to the surface, she falls for a human prince. Determined to be with the human prince, Ariel makes a dangerous deal with the sea witch Ursula to become human for just three days. But when plans go awry for the star-crossed lovers, her father, King Triton, has to sacrifice a number of things for his daughter.
The Little Mermaid is scheduled to begin production in April 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | How India Can Face Pakistan In The Semi-Finals
- Users Have Already Spent $40 Billion on Apps This Year; Tinder is The Highest Earning App Globally
- India Conditioning Coach Shankar Basu Unlikely to Travel for West Indies Tour
- ICC World Cup 2019: West Indies End Campaign With 23-Run Victory Over Winless Afghanistan
- Rangoli Calls Taapsee a 'Sasti Copy' of Kangana Ranaut, Anurag Kashyap Intervenes
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s