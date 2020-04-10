MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Halle Berry Did 'John Wick 3' To Kick Ageism In The Face

Image: Instagram/ Halle Berry

The actress confessed being a huge fan of John Wick 1 and 2 and took up the opportunity of starring in the third part of the franchise.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
Actress Halle Berry says she did John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum as it gave her a chance to kick ageism in the face.

Asked if it is true that she took up John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum without reading the script, Berry said: "Yes, because I was such a fan of 'John Wick' 1 and 2. I knew what it would require of me and the chance to kick ageism in the face."

"People at a certain age believe they are done and cannot do certain stuff. I knew that this would give me a very great platform to show something different which is very important," she added.

The John Wick franchise, starring Keanu Reeves, has raised the bar for action films mainly due to its departure from the cliche action aesthetic.

The third chapter of the film franchise John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum released last year. It will air in India on April 12 on Star Movies. Stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski helmed the third movie as well. It also stars Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick.

Talking about how she got the role in the third part, Berry said: "I got a phone call from my agent and my manager saying 'They're doing a 3 rd installment of John Wick. Did you ever see John Wick 1 and 2?' I said 'Oh my god! I love it! What do you mean if I ever saw it? Of course I've seen it. Are they making a three?!' they said 'Yeah and there is a possible role for a bad a** female, would you be interested?' I said 'Call up Chad right now and get a meeting for me, I have to be in this movie!'"

