1-min read

Halle Berry 'Finally' Achieves Six-pack Abs, Posts Pic of Ripped Body

On her Instagram Story, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, revealed that Halle's latest achievement was not an easy task.

IANS

Updated:November 9, 2019, 4:43 PM IST
Halle Berry 'Finally' Achieves Six-pack Abs, Posts Pic of Ripped Body
Actress Halle Berry has "finally" got the six-pack abs that she wanted. "There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie Ripped Abs-and today I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!" the 53-year-old shared on her Instagram, reports eonline.com.

On her Instagram Story, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, revealed that Halle's latest achievement was not an easy task.

He said that she trains four hours every day, follows a strict keto diet and even ascribes to the latest trend of intermittent fasting. He even said that she's a "top-level" athlete in every sense of the word.

They also shared a small part of the workouts that they do. In the brief workout video, they do three rounds of kettle bell workouts, including kettle bell squat presses, swings and lifts and lunges.

Halle also encouraged people to set their bar. "What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won't be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second," she said.

