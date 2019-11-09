Halle Berry 'Finally' Achieves Six-pack Abs, Posts Pic of Ripped Body
On her Instagram Story, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, revealed that Halle's latest achievement was not an easy task.
Image: Instagram
Actress Halle Berry has "finally" got the six-pack abs that she wanted. "There's no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie Ripped Abs-and today I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable!" the 53-year-old shared on her Instagram, reports eonline.com.
On her Instagram Story, her personal trainer Mubarak Malik, aka Bar, revealed that Halle's latest achievement was not an easy task.
He said that she trains four hours every day, follows a strict keto diet and even ascribes to the latest trend of intermittent fasting. He even said that she's a "top-level" athlete in every sense of the word.
They also shared a small part of the workouts that they do. In the brief workout video, they do three rounds of kettle bell workouts, including kettle bell squat presses, swings and lifts and lunges.
Halle also encouraged people to set their bar. "What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won't be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second," she said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Sprains Left Arm Muscle During the Shooting Of Sooryavanshi?
- China Open: Satwik-Chirag Fall in Semi-finals to World No.1 Pair Gideon-Sukamuljo
- Ayodhya Verdict: Internet Services Shutdown in Agra, Aligarh; 29 Districts Monitored
- Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues
- PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 Update: Here are the Complete Patch Notes