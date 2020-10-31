Halloween 2020: Ira Khan to Kareena Kapoor, Here's How Bollywood Celebrated the Festival

Festivals are celebrated in Bollywood with enthusiasm — be it Holi, Diwali, Eid, Christmas or the spooky festival of Halloween. Bollywood celebrities wore costumes to celebrate Halloween 2020. Some even dressed their kids in cute attires to mark the All Hallows Eve which is on October 31. Celebrities also shared how they have decorated their home for the festival.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared an Instagram story showing off the pretty Halloween balloons she used to decorate her house. Kareena’s sister-in-law, Soha Ali Khan too shared a family picture with husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya.

The three are dressed in blue coloured night suits with the print of French fries. Kunal can be seen holding a paper jack-o'-lantern — a scary pumpkin symbol of Halloween. A picture of jack-o'-lantern can also be seen pasted on the wall behind the trio. Sharing the picture, Soha wished her followers a happy Halloween. In her Instagram story, she shared a picture of Inaaya holding a drawing of the purple halloween pumpkin over her face.

Not just Soha, another actor Neha Dhupia also shared pictures of her daughter, dressed in a Halloween costume. Neha’s caption of the post informed that the costume was sent to her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi by Inaaya and she thanked her, tagging Soha Ali Khan.

Mehr is dressed in her costume — the hat of a witch and its cloak with jack o’lantern printed on it. The dress is accessorized with a toy broom.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan also put on scary make-up to celebrate the festival of Halloween. Taking to Instagram, she shared her pictures and said it does not matter if this festival is not celebrated popularly in the country, she is just looking for an excuse to dress up and get creative.

In the pictures, she is wearing a black coloured dress and has done terrifying make-up, perfectly fitting into the spirit of Halloween.

How do you plan to celebrate Halloween?